Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Has $255,000 Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 99.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 235,133 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Purpose Unlimited Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Portfolio Resources Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,489,692.95. The trade was a 0.15% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Philip P. Boudreau acquired 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $201,300. This represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

NYSE:ABT opened at $88.48 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $81.97 and a twelve month high of $139.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $90.08 and a 200-day moving average of $106.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.63.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories's revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ABT shares. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $119.00 to $106.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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