Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 52.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,468 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 8,097 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIS. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Curio Wealth LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 110.4% during the fourth quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Osbon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sfam LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Greenline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Walt Disney News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities raised shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, June 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS opened at $104.00 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.83 and a 200 day moving average of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.18 and a twelve month high of $124.69.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.Walt Disney's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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