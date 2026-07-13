Camtek Ltd. $CAMT Shares Acquired by Y.D. More Investments Ltd

Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT - Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 783,365 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 134,791 shares during the quarter. Camtek accounts for approximately 4.4% of Y.D. More Investments Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Y.D. More Investments Ltd owned 1.71% of Camtek worth $114,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Camtek by 56.9% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,665,236 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $177,090,000 after buying an additional 604,097 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Camtek by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,506,727 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $296,529,000 after acquiring an additional 550,072 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,772,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 169.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,053 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,325,000 after acquiring an additional 301,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC increased its stake in Camtek by 723.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen LLC now owns 183,859 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $19,758,000 after acquiring an additional 161,524 shares during the last quarter. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $143.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.28, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $171.21 and a 200-day moving average of $159.97. The company has a current ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 7.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Camtek Ltd. has a 1-year low of $75.75 and a 1-year high of $215.99.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Camtek had a return on equity of 22.26% and a net margin of 9.63%.The company had revenue of $121.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CAMT shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Camtek from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. B. Riley Financial reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Camtek in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Camtek from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities set a $174.00 price objective on Camtek in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CAMT

Camtek Profile

Camtek Ltd. NASDAQ: CAMT is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek's core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

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