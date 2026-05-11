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Camtek Ltd. $CAMT Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Camtek logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • UBS Group AG cut its Camtek stake by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, selling 130,501 shares and leaving it with 251,350 shares worth about $26.7 million.
  • Camtek reported quarterly EPS of $0.81, missing estimates by $0.02, while revenue of $128.12 million slightly beat expectations and rose 9.2% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains mixed but constructive: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus, with seven Buy ratings and seven Hold ratings, and an average target price of $166.75.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT - Free Report) by 34.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,350 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 130,501 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.55% of Camtek worth $26,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Camtek by 18.6% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,506,727 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $296,529,000 after purchasing an additional 550,072 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. raised its position in Camtek by 31.1% in the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 2,099,351 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $220,537,000 after purchasing an additional 497,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Camtek by 169.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,053 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $50,325,000 after purchasing an additional 301,484 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Camtek by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,318,396 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $140,205,000 after purchasing an additional 140,796 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Camtek by 12.6% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,061,139 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $111,473,000 after purchasing an additional 119,065 shares during the period. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of CAMT stock opened at $205.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.31, a current ratio of 8.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $171.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.28. Camtek Ltd. has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $210.20. The company has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 218.66, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.61.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.02). Camtek had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 23.61%. The company had revenue of $128.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on CAMT shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Camtek from $120.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Wall Street Zen raised Camtek from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. B. Riley Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Camtek in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Camtek in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $166.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Camtek

Camtek Profile

(Free Report)

Camtek Ltd. NASDAQ: CAMT is a provider of automated inspection and metrology solutions for the semiconductor and printed circuit board (PCB) industries. The company develops, manufactures and markets a suite of inline and stand-alone systems that perform high‐resolution 2D and 3D measurements, defect review and process control. Its products are used by integrated device manufacturers, foundries, OSAT (outsourced semiconductor assembly and test) providers, and PCB fabricators to optimize yield, improve product quality and reduce production costs.

Camtek's core offerings include wafer inspection systems that detect and classify defects on patterned wafers, patterned wafer metrology tools for overlay and critical dimension measurements, and advanced packaging inspection platforms for 3D ICs and fan-out wafer-level packaging.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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