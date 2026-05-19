Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Invests $831,000 in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. $FIX

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 890 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $831,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,310,126 shares of the construction company's stock worth $4,022,597,000 after buying an additional 625,567 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 37,987.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 310,031 shares of the construction company's stock worth $289,349,000 after buying an additional 309,217 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 734,519 shares of the construction company's stock worth $606,117,000 after buying an additional 197,613 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth $156,183,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 1,189.1% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 148,312 shares of the construction company's stock worth $79,525,000 after buying an additional 136,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 11,113 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,969.84, for a total value of $21,890,831.92. Following the transaction, the insider owned 161,089 shares in the company, valued at $317,319,555.76. The trade was a 6.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 2,500 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,443.32, for a total value of $3,608,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 9,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,229,471.12. This represents a 21.43% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,024 shares of company stock valued at $99,678,386. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company's stock.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Down 7.1%

FIX stock opened at $1,851.78 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.18 billion, a PE ratio of 53.43 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,609.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,269.53. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52 week low of $452.04 and a 52 week high of $2,073.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $10.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $6.81 by $3.70. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 51.69% and a net margin of 12.07%.Comfort Systems USA's revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 43.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA's previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Comfort Systems USA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Comfort Systems USA from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Glj Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $2,001.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,611.00 to $1,819.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $1,680.00 to $1,992.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp raised Comfort Systems USA from a "sector weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $2,004.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,923.20.

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Comfort Systems USA Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc is a U.S.-based mechanical contracting company that provides a range of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) services to commercial, industrial and institutional customers. The company focuses on the design, installation, maintenance and repair of HVAC systems, and it supports projects from initial engineering and system selection through long-term service agreements and upgrades.

Its service offerings include new construction and retrofit installations, preventive and corrective maintenance, emergency repair, energy management and building automation systems.

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