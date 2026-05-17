Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan Purchases 12,070 Shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan raised its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report) by 25.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,930 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 12,070 shares during the quarter. Canada Post Corp Registered Pension Plan's holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $10,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 215,444,098 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,295,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,828 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company's stock worth $18,471,648,000 after acquiring an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company's stock worth $3,976,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,529 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company's stock worth $3,846,957,000 after acquiring an additional 769,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% in the third quarter. Amundi now owns 15,679,158 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,814,879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,373,201 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $208.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "underperform" rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Palantir Technologies from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $195.16.

View Our Latest Report on PLTR

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR stock opened at $133.99 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.93 and a 52-week high of $207.52. The stock has a market cap of $321.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.55, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.52. The firm's 50-day moving average is $144.62 and its 200-day moving average is $159.79.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 28.34% and a net margin of 43.67%.The business's revenue was up 84.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 19,988 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,672,795.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,421 shares in the company, valued at $29,340,976.12. The trade was a 8.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 1,029,479 shares of company stock worth $137,685,797 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Palantir Technologies

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir's product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Palantir Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Palantir Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Palantir Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here