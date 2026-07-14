Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited $CP Stock Holdings Cut by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP - Free Report) TSE: CP by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 138,140 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 16,806 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $10,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CP. Cromwell Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,936 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% during the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,785 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 5,033 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 14,355 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

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Canadian Pacific Kansas City Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $91.39 on Tuesday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $91.56. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.33.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP - Get Free Report) TSE: CP last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.70 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 27.20%.The company's revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Kansas City's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City's payout ratio is 24.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Argus set a $105.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from C$140.00 to C$143.00 and gave the stock an "outperformer" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $104.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CP

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (CPKC) is a North American Class I freight railroad formed through the combination of Canadian Pacific Railway and Kansas City Southern. The merged company operates an integrated rail network that spans Canada, the United States and Mexico, providing a single-line rail connection across all three countries. This transborder footprint is intended to streamline cross-border freight flows and provide shippers with direct rail access from Canadian and U.S. production centers to Mexican markets and ports.

CPKC's core business is freight transportation and related logistics services.

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