Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys New Position in Marriott International, Inc. $MAR

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,881 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,068,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC grew its position in Marriott International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Frederick Financial Consultants LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company's stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. increased its stake in Marriott International by 0.3% during the first quarter. Haven Capital Group Inc. now owns 10,064 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,292,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,472 shares of the company's stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 4.4% during the first quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 743 shares of the company's stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Marriott International by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 70.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $353.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Marriott International from $410.00 to $395.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Marriott International from $394.00 to $393.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $386.65.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MAR

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of Marriott International stock opened at $361.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $94.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $378.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.01. Marriott International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $256.49 and a fifty-two week high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 75.81% and a net margin of 9.62%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.640-11.810 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.740-2.820 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.75 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Marriott International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.64%.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.43% of the company's stock.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

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