Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 11,482 O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 11,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,057,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $1,134,311,000. Akre Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 989.3% in the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 9,410,714 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $848,188,000 after purchasing an additional 8,546,804 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 25.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,755,276 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $1,345,829,000 after buying an additional 2,964,945 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,316.5% in the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,027,830 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $272,871,000 after buying an additional 2,814,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,277.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,346,977 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $211,533,000 after buying an additional 2,176,568 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORLY. Weiss Ratings downgraded O'Reilly Automotive from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. DA Davidson set a $106.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $107.94.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Up 1.8%

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $93.44 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $88.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59. The company has a market cap of $77.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.59 and a twelve month high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 232.45% and a net margin of 14.27%.O'Reilly Automotive's quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares of the company's stock, valued at $165,013.20. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 2,595 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.67, for a total value of $230,098.65. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $354,680. This trade represents a 39.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 102,030 shares of company stock worth $9,465,368 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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