Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Buys Shares of 12,674 Lowe's Companies, Inc. $LOW

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,674 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $2,794,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe's Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Lowe's Companies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 122 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Sankala Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe's Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe's Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Lowe's Companies Stock Up 2.8%

Shares of LOW opened at $218.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $214.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.27 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.86. Lowe's Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.40 and a 52-week high of $293.06.

Lowe's Companies (NYSE:LOW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $23.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.98 billion. Lowe's Companies had a net margin of 7.51% and a negative return on equity of 67.96%. Lowe's Companies's quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. Lowe's Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.250-12.750 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lowe's Companies, Inc. will post 12.46 EPS for the current year.

Lowe's Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 22nd will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. This is a boost from Lowe's Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 22nd. Lowe's Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum raised Lowe's Companies to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Lowe's Companies from $292.00 to $277.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings lowered Lowe's Companies from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Lowe's Companies from $320.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Lowe's Companies from $303.00 to $281.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lowe's Companies currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $263.67.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Lowe's Companies

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe's Companies

In other Lowe's Companies news, EVP Margrethe R. Vagell sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.83, for a total value of $559,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 20,220 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,525,842.60. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 9,330 shares of Lowe's Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.81, for a total transaction of $2,097,477.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,142 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,883.02. This represents a 36.63% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders sold 25,980 shares of company stock valued at $5,796,937. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and digital channels serving both do-it-yourself homeowners and professional contractors. The company offers a broad assortment of products including building materials, lumber, appliances, tools and hardware, plumbing and electrical supplies, paint, flooring, kitchen and bath fixtures, outdoor and garden products, and home decor. Lowe's also provides a range of services such as installation, home improvement financing, tool and equipment rental, and contractor-focused sales programs.

Operations are centered on a nationwide brick-and-mortar store network supported by distribution centers and an e-commerce platform that enables online ordering, delivery and in-store pickup.

Further Reading

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