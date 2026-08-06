Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $2.06 Million in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,543 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,056,000.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,631 shares of the company's stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the period. United Bank grew its position in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 26,263 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Mondelez International by 15.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 547,519 shares of the company's stock worth $36,924,000 after acquiring an additional 71,667 shares during the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 4,470.0% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,371 shares of the company's stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company's stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.32% of the company's stock.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $62.60 on Thursday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $61.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.70. The company has a market cap of $80.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.20 and a fifty-two week high of $66.65.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $9.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.970-3.120 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Mondelez International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on MDLZ. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, May 29th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $67.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Mondelez International

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International is a global snacks company headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, formed in 2012 when Kraft Foods split to create a business focused on snack foods and a separate North American grocery company. Mondelez develops, manufactures, markets and distributes a broad portfolio of snack products intended for retail, foodservice and e‑commerce channels around the world.

The company's product mix centers on biscuits and cookies, chocolate and confectionery, gum and candy, and savory crackers and baked snacks.

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