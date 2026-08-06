Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $920,000 in KKR & Co. Inc. $KKR

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,029 shares of the asset manager's stock, valued at approximately $920,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp raised its position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 185.0% during the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 228 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

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KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Down 2.4%

KKR opened at $105.64 on Thursday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.67 and a 52 week high of $152.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $94.85 billion, a PE ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.78.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The asset manager reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 5.89% and a net margin of 14.41%.The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

KKR & Co. Inc. declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 5th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the asset manager to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

KKR & Co. Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 10th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. KKR & Co. Inc.'s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.84%.

Key Headlines Impacting KKR & Co. Inc.

Here are the key news stories impacting KKR & Co. Inc. this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KKR. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. to a "moderate buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Weiss Ratings raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $127.75.

Read Our Latest Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a global investment firm headquartered in New York City that specializes in private markets and alternative asset management. Founded in 1976 by Jerome Kohlberg Jr., Henry Kravis and George R. Roberts, the firm built its reputation in leveraged buyouts and has since expanded into a multi-strategy asset manager. KKR operates across private equity, credit, real assets (including real estate and infrastructure), growth equity and hedge fund strategies, offering a range of investment products and strategies for institutional and private investors.

KKR manages capital through traditional closed-end funds as well as customized vehicles such as separate accounts, co-investments, and listed investment vehicles.

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