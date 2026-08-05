Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,157 shares of the investment management company's stock, valued at approximately $8,250,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 287.5% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC now owns 31 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Lifetime Wealth Management P.C. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 6,857 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $973.55, for a total transaction of $6,675,632.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 31,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,248,198.50. The trade was a 18.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "market perform" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,145.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $1,062.86.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on The Goldman Sachs Group

Key Headlines Impacting The Goldman Sachs Group

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 2.6%

NYSE:GS opened at $1,054.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $705.55 and a one year high of $1,153.99. The company has a market cap of $310.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $1,054.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $956.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The investment management company reported $20.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $14.47 by $6.51. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.22 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 18.59%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.91 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 68.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $5.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group's previous quarterly dividend of $4.50. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.78%.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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