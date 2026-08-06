Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Dominion Energy Inc. $D

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Dominion Energy Inc. (NYSE:D - Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,011 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Motiv8 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in Dominion Energy during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Blueline Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC grew its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Dominion Energy stock opened at $68.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 0.65. Dominion Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.85 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The company's 50-day moving average is $68.88 and its 200 day moving average is $65.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 13.98%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Dominion Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.450-3.690 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.9%. Dominion Energy's dividend payout ratio is 93.03%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Dominion Energy from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Dominion Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Dominion Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc, headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, is a diversified energy company that primarily operates regulated electricity and natural gas utilities and develops energy infrastructure. The company's core activities include the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers, as well as the purchase, storage and delivery of natural gas. Dominion combines traditional utility operations with energy infrastructure businesses to provide essential services across its service territories.

Dominion's electricity portfolio spans multiple technologies and fuel sources, including nuclear, natural gas-fired generation and renewable resources such as utility-scale solar and wind.

Further Reading

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