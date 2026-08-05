Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases New Position in Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,719 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $5,970,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 55 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 74.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts: Sign Up

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

LMT stock opened at $588.92 on Wednesday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $421.86 and a one year high of $692.00. The firm has a market cap of $135.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $531.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $575.78.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.22 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $20.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.34 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 91.42%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.950-30.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 30.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $3.45 dividend. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 1st. Lockheed Martin's payout ratio is currently 50.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $740.00 to $700.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a "market perform" rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, May 29th. UBS Group reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $581.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $626.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

More Lockheed Martin News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lockheed Martin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Expanded missile-defense production supports future revenue. The U.S. Defense Department signed framework agreements with Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to increase production of missile-interceptor components. The arrangements include up to $2 billion tied to Lockheed’s PAC-3 MSE Patriot program and additional support for THAAD components. Lockheed is targeting annual PAC-3 MSE production of 2,000 interceptors by the end of 2030. US signs deal to boost production of missile-interceptor parts

The U.S. Defense Department signed framework agreements with Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman to increase production of missile-interceptor components. The arrangements include up to $2 billion tied to Lockheed’s PAC-3 MSE Patriot program and additional support for THAAD components. Lockheed is targeting annual PAC-3 MSE production of 2,000 interceptors by the end of 2030. Positive Sentiment: Recent financial results and backlog reinforce the long-term growth case. Lockheed reported quarterly earnings of $7.94 per share versus the $7.22 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.5% year over year to $20.06 billion. Reports also highlight a record backlog of roughly $230 billion, providing substantial visibility into future sales. Lockheed Martin Q2 2026 record backlog

Lockheed reported quarterly earnings of $7.94 per share versus the $7.22 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 10.5% year over year to $20.06 billion. Reports also highlight a record backlog of roughly $230 billion, providing substantial visibility into future sales. Positive Sentiment: Analyst expectations suggest potential valuation upside. Lockheed Martin recently traded near $586, compared with an average Wall Street price target of approximately $628. One analyst cited in market commentary expects nearly 30% appreciation over the next year, making the prior pullback appear attractive if execution improves. Lockheed Martin Wall Street upside expectations

Lockheed Martin recently traded near $586, compared with an average Wall Street price target of approximately $628. One analyst cited in market commentary expects nearly 30% appreciation over the next year, making the prior pullback appear attractive if execution improves. Neutral Sentiment: Supply-chain and technology initiatives add strategic value but limited immediate earnings impact. Lockheed is reportedly discussing purchases of critical minerals from U.S. mines to reduce reliance on China, while its Skunk Works unit is advancing AI-enabled fighter-intercept testing. These efforts may improve supply security and technology leadership, but their near-term financial contribution is unclear. Lockheed seeks U.S. mineral supplies

Lockheed is reportedly discussing purchases of critical minerals from U.S. mines to reduce reliance on China, while its Skunk Works unit is advancing AI-enabled fighter-intercept testing. These efforts may improve supply security and technology leadership, but their near-term financial contribution is unclear. Negative Sentiment: Investors remain concerned about the stock’s earlier decline and whether one weak period signals deeper execution issues. Commentary notes that LMT has fallen materially over the past several months despite strong results and backlog, leaving the market focused on program performance, delivery execution and the company’s ability to convert demand into earnings growth. Is Lockheed Martin a buying opportunity after its drop

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider Lockheed Martin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Lockheed Martin wasn't on the list.

While Lockheed Martin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here