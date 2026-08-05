Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 11,850 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,850 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $8,726,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $723.85 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $555.60 and a 52-week high of $748.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $715.15 and a 200-day moving average of $659.37.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

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