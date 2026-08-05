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Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 11,850 Invesco QQQ $QQQ

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Invesco QQQ logo with background
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Key Points

  • Canandaigua National Bank & Trust purchased 11,850 shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter, valued at approximately $8.7 million and representing about 0.7% of its investment portfolio.
  • Institutional investors own 44.58% of QQQ, with several funds recently initiating or increasing positions, indicating continued interest in the Nasdaq-100 ETF.
  • QQQ shares opened at $723.85, up 3.4%, while the fund raised its quarterly dividend to $0.8135 per share. Its technology-heavy exposure offers upside from AI and Nasdaq strength but also creates risks from semiconductor weakness and mega-cap concentration.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Invesco QQQ.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ - Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,850 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock, valued at approximately $8,726,000. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 0.7% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Shcp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2,150.0% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the exchange traded fund's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Rachor Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Invesco QQQ

Here are the key news stories impacting Invesco QQQ this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Invesco ETFs attracted approximately $2.8 billion in daily net inflows on August 3, indicating strong investor demand for the firm’s products. While the data covers Invesco’s ETF lineup rather than QQQ alone, it is a favorable signal for the fund franchise. ETF League Tables: Invesco Picks Up $2.8B
  • Positive Sentiment: U.S. equities advanced, with the Nasdaq and broad-market ETFs gaining as Caterpillar and Palantir delivered strong earnings reactions. Because QQQ is heavily weighted toward large-cap technology and growth companies, a tech-led market rally is a direct positive for the fund. Exchange-Traded Funds Rise as US Equities Advance After Midday
  • Positive Sentiment: Analysts argue that AI stocks may have completed a recent washout, citing expanding capital expenditures, growing enterprise backlogs and historically attractive margins. That outlook supports QQQ’s major AI and semiconductor holdings. Chart Storm: 10 Reasons AI Stocks Have Bottomed
  • Neutral Sentiment: QQQ remains one of the primary ETFs holding all seven “Magnificent 7” companies. Its concentration provides strong exposure to leading technology firms but also leaves performance dependent on a relatively small group of mega-cap stocks. The 3 ETFs That Hold the Most Magnificent 7
  • Neutral Sentiment: SpaceX’s addition to the Nasdaq-100 has attracted attention, but its initial weighting is relatively small and is unlikely to materially affect QQQ in the near term. Is QQQ Worth Buying Now That SpaceX Has Joined the Nasdaq-100?
  • Negative Sentiment: Micron’s sharp post-earnings pullback and broader weakness in semiconductor stocks highlight valuation and AI-cycle risks within QQQ’s technology-heavy portfolio. Micron’s Sharp Pullback Hits These 3 Major Tech ETFs
  • Negative Sentiment: Invesco recorded roughly $5.6 billion in ETF outflows on July 31, showing that demand can be volatile despite the more recent inflow figure. ETF League Tables: Invesco Loses $5.6B

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 3.4%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $723.85 on Wednesday. Invesco QQQ has a 52-week low of $555.60 and a 52-week high of $748.65. The company has a fifty day moving average of $715.15 and a 200-day moving average of $659.37.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $0.8135 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ's previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust's investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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