Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 26,852 PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 26,852 shares of the credit services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,159,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Maia Wealth LLC grew its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Maia Wealth LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $424,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.2% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 0.8% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. KPP Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.3% during the first quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leo Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PayPal from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PayPal from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $45.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on PayPal from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirty-four have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $55.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PYPL

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Chris Natali sold 1,337 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total transaction of $77,679.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $128,749.60. This represents a 37.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 3,379 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $144,587.41. Following the transaction, the insider owned 30,983 shares in the company, valued at $1,325,762.57. This represents a 9.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,612 shares of company stock worth $484,534. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Trending Headlines about PayPal

Here are the key news stories impacting PayPal this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly beat and higher guidance: PayPal reported $8.68 billion in revenue and $1.38 in non-GAAP EPS, exceeding analyst expectations. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, supporting the view that its checkout, Venmo and Braintree initiatives are gaining traction. PayPal acquisition interest article

PayPal reported $8.68 billion in revenue and $1.38 in non-GAAP EPS, exceeding analyst expectations. The company also raised its 2026 outlook, supporting the view that its checkout, Venmo and Braintree initiatives are gaining traction. Positive Sentiment: Acquisition interest highlights valuation: Reports that Stripe has made a buyout proposal have reinforced arguments that PayPal is undervalued. Commentary suggests PayPal’s response and recent performance imply that any offer near $60 per share may not adequately reflect the company’s earnings potential. PayPal to Stripe: The Offer Is Too Low

Reports that Stripe has made a buyout proposal have reinforced arguments that PayPal is undervalued. Commentary suggests PayPal’s response and recent performance imply that any offer near $60 per share may not adequately reflect the company’s earnings potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst support: Cantor Fitzgerald raised its PayPal price target to $60, while a related report cited an analyst upgrade. The target provides modest upside from recent trading levels and may help investor sentiment. Cantor Fitzgerald raises PayPal price target

Cantor Fitzgerald raised its PayPal price target to $60, while a related report cited an analyst upgrade. The target provides modest upside from recent trading levels and may help investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Stablecoin opportunity: PayPal’s stablecoin activities position it to participate in expanding digital-payment and blockchain transaction volumes, although the financial contribution remains uncertain. Stablecoin market article

PayPal’s stablecoin activities position it to participate in expanding digital-payment and blockchain transaction volumes, although the financial contribution remains uncertain. Neutral Sentiment: New business-unit targets: PayPal plans to establish revenue targets for its three core units for the first time. The move could improve transparency and accountability, but investors will look for the specific targets and evidence of execution. PayPal sets revenue targets

PayPal plans to establish revenue targets for its three core units for the first time. The move could improve transparency and accountability, but investors will look for the specific targets and evidence of execution. Negative Sentiment: Industry margin risks: Rising technology costs and pressure on consumer spending could offset cross-border-payment growth and strategic expansion, creating concerns about future margins across the payments sector. Financial transaction stocks in focus

Rising technology costs and pressure on consumer spending could offset cross-border-payment growth and strategic expansion, creating concerns about future margins across the payments sector. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: PayPal’s chief accounting officer sold 38% of his directly held shares. While the sale does not necessarily indicate deteriorating fundamentals, it can weigh on sentiment after the stock’s recent rebound. PayPal insider share sale

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.46 and a 12-month high of $79.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.05.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. PayPal had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. PayPal's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.59%.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a global digital payments platform that enables consumers and merchants to send and receive payments online, on mobile devices and at the point of sale. The company provides a broad set of payment solutions, including a digital wallet, merchant payment processing, checkout services, invoicing and fraud-management tools. PayPal's platform is designed to support e-commerce, in-person retail and person-to-person transfers, targeting both individual consumers and businesses of varying sizes.

Key products and services in PayPal's portfolio include the PayPal wallet and checkout ecosystem, the Venmo peer-to-peer mobile app, Braintree's developer-focused payment gateway, Xoom for international money transfers, and PayPal Credit and buy-now-pay-later options.

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