Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,887 shares of the medical technology company's stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Securities CORP. grew its position in Stryker by 6.1% in the second quarter. Brighton Securities CORP. now owns 662 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 120.7% in the second quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 640 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,642 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $6,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stryker by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 11,197 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $3,525,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Excel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Leerink Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Stryker from $371.00 to $358.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Evercore set a $350.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. They set a "buy" rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $386.28.

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Stryker Stock Up 0.4%

Stryker stock opened at $337.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.16. Stryker Corporation has a one year low of $281.00 and a one year high of $396.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $334.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 14.43%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.13 EPS. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.950-15.100 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 15.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Stryker news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $601,005,282.40. This represents a 13.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 177 shares of the company's stock, valued at $50,170.65. The trade was a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 over the last 90 days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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