Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Takes Position in Visa Inc. $V

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,376 shares of the credit-card processor's stock, valued at approximately $2,188,000.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter worth $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 867.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,880,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364,762 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Visa by 29,706.3% during the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,216,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308,345 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 12,497.1% during the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,223 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock worth $2,282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,463 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total value of $729,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 18,404 shares in the company, valued at $6,625,440. This trade represents a 9.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 57,272 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.97, for a total value of $20,902,561.84. Following the sale, the insider owned 49,662 shares in the company, valued at $18,125,140.14. This represents a 53.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 101,398 shares of company stock worth $35,831,433 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Visa Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of V opened at $369.60 on Wednesday. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $373.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $342.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 50.78% and a return on equity of 67.68%. The company had revenue of $11.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Visa's revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 28th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 11th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 11th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 22.79%.

Visa News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: BioCatch acquisition strengthens Visa’s cybersecurity strategy. Visa will acquire the behavioral-intelligence provider to detect account takeovers, scams, money-mule activity and application fraud before transactions reach the payment network. BioCatch analyzes keystrokes, touchscreen behavior, device handling and other signals, potentially improving fraud detection and reducing false declines for banks and merchants. The deal also supports Visa’s faster-growing Value-Added Services business and could create recurring, network-agnostic software revenue. Visa to buy cybersecurity firm BioCatch for $2.4 billion amid surge in AI-powered scams

Visa will acquire the behavioral-intelligence provider to detect account takeovers, scams, money-mule activity and application fraud before transactions reach the payment network. BioCatch analyzes keystrokes, touchscreen behavior, device handling and other signals, potentially improving fraud detection and reducing false declines for banks and merchants. The deal also supports Visa’s faster-growing Value-Added Services business and could create recurring, network-agnostic software revenue. Positive Sentiment: Stablecoin usage is expanding across Visa’s network. Western Union and Rain launched a stablecoin-based product that allows users to hold dollar value and spend it at Visa merchants and ATMs. Broader adoption could increase payment volume and reinforce Visa’s role as an important bridge between digital assets, consumers and traditional commerce. Western Union and Rain Take Stablecoins Mainstream Across Visa Network

Western Union and Rain launched a stablecoin-based product that allows users to hold dollar value and spend it at Visa merchants and ATMs. Broader adoption could increase payment volume and reinforce Visa’s role as an important bridge between digital assets, consumers and traditional commerce. Positive Sentiment: Visa data highlighted strong event-driven spending. Card-present spending in Toronto and Vancouver rose as much as 24.6% and 12.7%, respectively, during FIFA World Cup 2026 matchdays versus the comparable 2025 period. While temporary, the results demonstrate Visa’s ability to facilitate international tourism and concentrated commerce during major events. Visa data shows FIFA World Cup 2026 drove spending lift in Canada’s host cities

Card-present spending in Toronto and Vancouver rose as much as 24.6% and 12.7%, respectively, during FIFA World Cup 2026 matchdays versus the comparable 2025 period. While temporary, the results demonstrate Visa’s ability to facilitate international tourism and concentrated commerce during major events. Neutral Sentiment: Visa also announced sponsorship and partnership initiatives, including official payment-partner status for Maroon 5’s 2027 Asia tour and expanded commercial-credit capabilities through partners Thredd and Pliant. These announcements support brand visibility and payments adoption but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings.

Visa also announced sponsorship and partnership initiatives, including official payment-partner status for Maroon 5’s 2027 Asia tour and expanded commercial-credit capabilities through partners Thredd and Pliant. These announcements support brand visibility and payments adoption but are unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Negative Sentiment: The BioCatch transaction requires a substantial $2.4 billion cash outlay, and its financial benefit depends on successful integration and cross-selling. Investors may also weigh recent insider selling, with several Visa executives selling shares and no reported purchases over the past six months, although such activity can reflect scheduled compensation or portfolio decisions.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on V. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $416.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $430.00 price objective (up from $394.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $420.00 price objective (up from $410.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 price objective (up from $430.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $432.00 target price (up from $412.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-four have given a Buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $413.12.

View Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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