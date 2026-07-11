Candriam S.C.A. Acquires 56,089 Shares of Prologis, Inc. $PLD

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 17.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 371,966 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 56,089 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Prologis were worth $49,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nvwm LLC increased its holdings in Prologis by 6,069.7% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the 3rd quarter worth $42,158,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $2,581,000. Avanza Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 70,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in shares of Prologis by 75.5% in the 3rd quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,280,377 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $146,629,000 after purchasing an additional 551,000 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Prologis from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prologis currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $152.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Prologis

Key Stories Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Prologis Trading Down 0.3%

PLD stock opened at $140.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.41 and a 1-year high of $150.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.30.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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