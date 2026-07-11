Candriam S.C.A. Boosts Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited $AEM

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM - Free Report) TSE: AEM by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 292,778 shares of the mining company's stock after acquiring an additional 48,152 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $59,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,367,783,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,225,477 shares of the mining company's stock worth $2,920,258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,062,705 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $194,195,000. Employees Provident Fund Board purchased a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,341,000. Finally, Auto Owners Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 16,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 915,462 shares of the mining company's stock valued at $15,520,000 after buying an additional 910,062 shares in the last quarter. 68.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Scotia cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $280.00 to $278.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. TD lifted their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $251.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $302.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $238.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at $146.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $170.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $116.83 and a one year high of $255.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM - Get Free Report) TSE: AEM last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The mining company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 39.46%.The business's revenue was up 66.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 12.61 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Agnico Eagle Mines

Here are the key news stories impacting Agnico Eagle Mines this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America cut its price target on Agnico Eagle Mines but kept a buy rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still like the company's long-term outlook. Benzinga report on Bank of America price target update

Bank of America cut its price target on Agnico Eagle Mines but kept a rating, implying meaningful upside from current levels and signaling that some analysts still like the company's long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Zacks highlighted Agnico Eagle as a stock investors are closely watching, which can reflect elevated interest ahead of potential catalysts such as operating updates, commodity moves, or analyst revisions. Zacks most-searched stocks article

Zacks highlighted Agnico Eagle as a stock investors are closely watching, which can reflect elevated interest ahead of potential catalysts such as operating updates, commodity moves, or analyst revisions. Neutral Sentiment: Scotiabank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Agnico Eagle, which is a modest fundamental headwind, but its current-year earnings outlook remains well above the revised figure, suggesting the company is still expected to be profitable. MarketBeat earnings estimate update

Scotiabank lowered its FY2027 EPS estimate for Agnico Eagle, which is a modest fundamental headwind, but its current-year earnings outlook remains well above the revised figure, suggesting the company is still expected to be profitable. Neutral Sentiment: A comparison article framed Agnico Eagle as a lower-risk, high-margin gold miner versus peers, reinforcing its reputation for balance-sheet strength and premium operations, though it does not represent a direct company catalyst. Motley Fool comparison article

A comparison article framed Agnico Eagle as a lower-risk, high-margin gold miner versus peers, reinforcing its reputation for balance-sheet strength and premium operations, though it does not represent a direct company catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Agnico Eagle reported a rock mass movement at the Barnat open pit in Québec and temporarily halted mining there while geotechnical teams assess stability. Although no injuries or environmental damage were reported, the incident raises operational risk at a key asset. Yahoo Finance article on Barnat pit stability concerns

Agnico Eagle reported a rock mass movement at the Barnat open pit in Québec and temporarily halted mining there while geotechnical teams assess stability. Although no injuries or environmental damage were reported, the incident raises operational risk at a key asset. Negative Sentiment: A Zacks note pointed out that Agnico Eagle shares have fallen sharply over the past three months as gold prices retreated, indicating that lower bullion prices remain a key drag on the stock. Zacks article on AEM stock decline

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited NYSE: AEM is a Canadian-based senior gold producer headquartered in Toronto, Ontario. The company is principally engaged in the exploration, development, production and reclamation of gold-bearing properties. Agnico Eagle pursues both greenfield and brownfield exploration to expand its resource base and operates a portfolio of producing mines and development projects to generate long-life gold production.

Its core business activities span the full mining lifecycle: grassroots and advanced-stage exploration, prefeasibility and feasibility studies, mine construction, underground and open-pit mining, ore processing and metal recovery, and post-mining reclamation and closure.

See Also

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