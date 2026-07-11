Candriam S.C.A. Buys 15,479 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 308,386 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 15,479 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $101,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curio Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Curio Wealth LLC now owns 218 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,949 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida grew its position in Home Depot by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Trust Co of Florida now owns 2,178 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $343.44 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $325.05 and its 200 day moving average is $345.46. The company has a market cap of $342.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $289.10 and a 1 year high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The business's revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th were paid a $2.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $377.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $371.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Home Depot

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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