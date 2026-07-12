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Candriam S.C.A. Buys 18,524 Shares of International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Written by MarketBeat
July 12, 2026
International Business Machines logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Candriam S.C.A. increased its IBM stake by 24.1% in the first quarter, buying 18,524 additional shares and bringing its total holdings to 95,331 shares worth about $23.1 million.
  • IBM’s latest earnings beat expectations, with Q1 EPS of $1.91 versus $1.81 expected and revenue of $15.92 billion, up 9.5% from a year earlier.
  • Wall Street sentiment remains constructive overall: analysts have a Moderate Buy consensus on IBM, and the company also raised its quarterly dividend to $1.69 per share for a 2.3% yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than International Business Machines.

Candriam S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,331 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 18,524 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $23,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Family CFO Inc bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Portus Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 58.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

More International Business Machines News

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Piper Sandler upgraded International Business Machines to an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. They set a "buy" rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $306.28.

Get Our Latest Research Report on International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Down 2.5%

International Business Machines stock traded down $7.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $287.85. 3,633,419 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,627,529. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $270.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $266.17. International Business Machines Corporation has a 12 month low of $212.34 and a 12 month high of $332.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. International Business Machines's revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $1.69 per share. This is a boost from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $6.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.77%.

About International Business Machines

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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