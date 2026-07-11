Candriam S.C.A. Buys 21,026 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,845 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after purchasing an additional 21,026 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $49,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9,060.1% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 38,135,363 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $4,338,660,000 after purchasing an additional 37,719,041 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $2,388,278,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $725,219,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walt Disney by 62.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,876,878 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,578,773,000 after buying an additional 5,334,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Walt Disney by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,569,185 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $1,429,996,000 after buying an additional 3,450,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $133.33.

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Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $95.64 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $123.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $101.51 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $166.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.39.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

Trending Headlines about Walt Disney

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Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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