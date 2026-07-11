Candriam S.C.A. Cuts Stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Company $BMY

Candriam S.C.A. decreased its position in Bristol Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY - Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 821,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 85,094 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in Bristol Myers Squibb were worth $49,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BMY. waypoint wealth counsel purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,194,000. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $34,406,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 98,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $5,322,000 after acquiring an additional 21,196 shares during the period. Daytona Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,362,000. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic purchased a new stake in Bristol Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,845,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Bristol Myers Squibb Price Performance

BMY stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $117.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.42. Bristol Myers Squibb Company has a 1 year low of $42.52 and a 1 year high of $62.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.62.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.16. Bristol Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 64.87% and a net margin of 15.01%.The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 EPS. Bristol Myers Squibb's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Bristol Myers Squibb has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.350 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol Myers Squibb Company will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bristol Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.4%. Bristol Myers Squibb's dividend payout ratio is 70.79%.

More Bristol Myers Squibb News

Here are the key news stories impacting Bristol Myers Squibb this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America lowered its price target slightly to $66 from $67 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued upside potential for Bristol Myers Squibb. Benzinga

Bank of America lowered its price target slightly to $66 from $67 but kept a Buy rating, signaling continued upside potential for Bristol Myers Squibb. Positive Sentiment: Bristol Myers Squibb’s addition to defensive and value-defensive Russell indices could broaden demand from index-tracking and conservative institutional investors. Yahoo Finance

Bristol Myers Squibb’s addition to defensive and value-defensive Russell indices could broaden demand from index-tracking and conservative institutional investors. Positive Sentiment: The company’s QUILS lung cancer detection program is expanding into new states, reinforcing its reputation in oncology and public-health initiatives. Yahoo Finance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bristol Myers Squibb from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, June 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. HSBC boosted their target price on Bristol Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Bristol Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol Myers Squibb has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $61.25.

View Our Latest Analysis on BMY

About Bristol Myers Squibb

Bristol Myers Squibb is a global biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey, focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for serious diseases. The company's core activities include research and development, clinical development, manufacturing and commercialization of prescription pharmaceuticals across multiple therapeutic areas. BMS concentrates on advancing therapies in oncology, hematology, immunology, cardiovascular disease and specialty areas through both small molecules and biologics.

BMS's marketed portfolio and late‑stage pipeline reflect a strong emphasis on cancer and immune‑mediated conditions.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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