Candriam S.C.A. Grows Holdings in The Allstate Corporation $ALL

Candriam S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 45.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,952 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 61,172 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.08% of Allstate worth $40,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Allstate by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,297,551 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $2,571,600,000 after buying an additional 438,034 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in Allstate by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,488,560 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,142,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452,993 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Allstate by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,007,549 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $1,042,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,172 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in Allstate by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,780 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $654,652,000 after acquiring an additional 395,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in Allstate by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,645 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $562,388,000 after acquiring an additional 88,620 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $251.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.16. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $188.08 and a one year high of $257.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $224.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $10.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.31 by $3.34. The firm had revenue of $16.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.24 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 17.81% and a return on equity of 42.66%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 29.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. Allstate's payout ratio is 9.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Allstate from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research cut shares of Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Allstate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. Raymond James Financial lifted their target price on shares of Allstate from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $221.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $248.26.

View Our Latest Research Report on Allstate

Allstate News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Allstate to $272 from $255 and kept an outperform rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has upside from recent levels.

Mizuho raised its price target on Allstate to $272 from $255 and kept an rating, signaling confidence that the stock still has upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argued that Allstate looks undervalued after earnings and may benefit from a relatively favorable catastrophe year, which could help underwriting results and profits.

Several recent articles argued that Allstate looks undervalued after earnings and may benefit from a relatively favorable catastrophe year, which could help underwriting results and profits. Neutral Sentiment: Allstate declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns but not necessarily changing the near-term trading story.

Allstate declared a quarterly dividend of $1.08 per share, reinforcing shareholder returns but not necessarily changing the near-term trading story. Neutral Sentiment: Comparative coverage versus Progressive and other insurance peers kept attention on Allstate’s valuation, but this was more of a relative-stock discussion than a direct catalyst.

Comparative coverage versus Progressive and other insurance peers kept attention on Allstate’s valuation, but this was more of a relative-stock discussion than a direct catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond sued Allstate, alleging the insurer defrauded customers, adding a fresh legal overhang that could raise compliance and settlement concerns. Article Title

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond sued Allstate, alleging the insurer defrauded customers, adding a fresh legal overhang that could raise compliance and settlement concerns. Negative Sentiment: Allstate also drew attention after accusing Broadcom of auditing it because it ended its VMware/CA relationship, another sign of ongoing legal or contractual friction. Article Title

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Q. Prindiville sold 1,550 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.27, for a total value of $335,218.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 27,558 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,959,968.66. This trade represents a 5.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Mario Rizzo sold 18,578 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.80, for a total value of $4,064,866.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 82,227 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,991,267.60. This represents a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 22,353 shares of company stock worth $4,851,560 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company's stock.

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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