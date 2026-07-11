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Candriam S.C.A. Lowers Stake in Lam Research Corporation $LRCX

Written by MarketBeat
July 11, 2026
Lam Research logo with Computer and Technology background
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Candriam S.C.A. cut its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX - Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 866,516 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 175,995 shares during the period. Lam Research comprises about 1.0% of Candriam S.C.A.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Candriam S.C.A. owned 0.07% of Lam Research worth $185,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRCX. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bayban bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 242.9% in the first quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company's stock.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.8%

Lam Research stock opened at $350.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $438.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $334.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $263.61. Lam Research Corporation has a twelve month low of $90.93 and a twelve month high of $438.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.21% and a net margin of 30.94%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Lam Research has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.800 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 17th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. Lam Research's payout ratio is currently 19.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on LRCX. Susquehanna restated a "positive" rating and set a $475.00 price objective (up from $385.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Lam Research from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Lam Research from $330.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $265.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Twenty-eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $350.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lam Research

Insider Buying and Selling at Lam Research

In related news, Director Eric Brandt sold 54,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.80, for a total transaction of $19,118,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 199,205 shares in the company, valued at $69,881,114. The trade was a 21.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Ava Harter sold 6,010 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.66, for a total transaction of $1,554,546.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,205 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,762,005.30. This trade represents a 10.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,339 shares of company stock valued at $27,680,267. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Lam Research News

Here are the key news stories impacting Lam Research this week:

  • Positive Sentiment: Mizuho raised its price target on Lam Research to $400 from $380 and kept an outperform rating, adding to the bullish analyst momentum around the stock.
  • Positive Sentiment: Stifel Nicolaus boosted its target to $425 from $325 and reiterated a buy rating, citing above-consensus estimates and suggesting further upside for LRCX.
  • Positive Sentiment: Needham also increased its target to $390 from $300 and maintained a buy rating, reinforcing the view that Lam Research is well positioned to benefit from AI-driven chip demand.
  • Positive Sentiment: Additional coverage highlighted Lam Research as a beneficiary of broader AI infrastructure spending and possible easing of China-related chip restrictions, which could improve sentiment across semiconductor equipment names. Does AI Rebound and China Chip Access Shift Change The Bull Case For Lam Research (LRCX)?
  • Neutral Sentiment: Lam Research announced that it will host its June quarter financial conference call and webcast on July 29, giving investors a near-term catalyst to watch.
  • Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful change, with reported short interest at zero shares, so it does not appear to be a factor driving the move.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation NASDAQ: LRCX is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam's product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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