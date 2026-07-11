Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 23,557 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation $THC

Candriam S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report) by 13.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,158 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 23,557 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.23% of Tenet Healthcare worth $38,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of THC. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare in the third quarter valued at about $5,650,000. Eminence Capital LP bought a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,263,000. Sirios Capital Management L P lifted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 71,566 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,531,000 after purchasing an additional 35,947 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 50,379 shares of the company's stock worth $10,229,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Braidwell LP bought a new stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the third quarter worth approximately $24,710,000. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tenet Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Tenet Healthcare news, Director J Robert Kerrey sold 5,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.52, for a total transaction of $983,943.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,932,634.08. This represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nadja West sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.35, for a total value of $532,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 24,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,399,166.75. This trade represents a 10.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders own 0.97% of the company's stock.

Tenet Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $204.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.27. Tenet Healthcare Corporation has a 12-month low of $146.60 and a 12-month high of $247.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.90 and a 200-day moving average of $197.68.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $4.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.61. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 7.94%.The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.36 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Tenet Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 16.380-18.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tenet Healthcare Corporation will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $277.00 to $236.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $238.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Weiss Ratings lowered Tenet Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $254.00 target price on Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday, May 1st. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $244.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on THC

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corporation NYSE: THC is a diversified American healthcare services company that owns and operates acute care hospitals and a broad range of outpatient facilities. Its portfolio includes general acute-care hospitals, specialty hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, urgent care and diagnostic imaging centers, and other ancillary service locations. Tenet's operations are oriented around delivering inpatient and outpatient clinical care across multiple medical specialties, with an emphasis on surgical services, emergency care, and advanced diagnostics.

In addition to facility-based care, Tenet provides integrated services designed to support clinical operations and improve patient access and care coordination.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenet Healthcare Corporation (NYSE:THC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Tenet Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tenet Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While Tenet Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here