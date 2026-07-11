Candriam S.C.A. Purchases 54,927 Shares of MongoDB, Inc. $MDB

Candriam S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB - Free Report) by 34.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 213,067 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 54,927 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.27% of MongoDB worth $52,152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MDB. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in MongoDB by 1,220.0% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Root Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.29% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dev Ittycheria sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.16, for a total transaction of $15,326,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 161,762 shares in the company, valued at $61,980,727.92. This represents a 19.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roelof Botha sold 44,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $398.07, for a total transaction of $17,534,983.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 150,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,929,438.50. The trade was a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 139,746 shares of company stock worth $50,247,978 in the last 90 days. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on MongoDB from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of MongoDB from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $378.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $400.41.

Get Our Latest Analysis on MongoDB

MongoDB Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDB opened at $342.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -924.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1,308.71 and a beta of 1.55. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.47 and a 12-month high of $444.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $327.77.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.13. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.12%.The firm had revenue of $687.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business's revenue was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. MongoDB has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.950-6.140 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.580-1.610 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MongoDB, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

MongoDB Profile

MongoDB, Inc is a software company best known for developing MongoDB, a general-purpose, document-oriented database designed for modern application development. The company's platform is built to support high-performance, scalable data storage and retrieval for use cases such as cloud-native applications, mobile backends, real-time analytics, and content management. MongoDB offers a mix of open-source software, commercial server distributions, and subscription-based services that include technical support, training and professional services.

The company traces its origins to 2007 when it was founded as 10gen by Dwight Merriman and Eliot Horowitz; it later adopted the MongoDB name and completed a public listing in 2017.

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