Candriam S.C.A. Sells 10,738 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. $HCA

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,263 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,738 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A.'s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $42,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,021,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,859 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 630 shares of the company's stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,073,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 56.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 136,589 shares of the company's stock worth $52,328,000 after acquiring an additional 49,214 shares during the period. 62.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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HCA Healthcare Stock Performance

HCA Healthcare stock opened at $406.45 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $330.00 and a fifty-two week high of $556.52. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $397.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $460.39. The stock has a market cap of $90.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.12.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $7.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $7.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $19.09 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.89% and a negative return on equity of 295.93%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.45 EPS. HCA Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.100-31.500 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 30.07 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded HCA Healthcare from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $500.00 to $431.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $503.00 to $413.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on HCA Healthcare from $560.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $497.14.

Read Our Latest Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare is a for‑profit operator of healthcare facilities headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. Founded in 1968, the company owns and operates a network of hospitals and related healthcare facilities and has grown through organic expansion and acquisitions to become a large provider of inpatient and outpatient services.

The company's core activities include the operation of acute care hospitals, freestanding surgical and emergency centers, and outpatient clinics. HCA's services encompass inpatient care, surgical services, emergency medicine, diagnostic imaging and laboratory testing, and various outpatient and ambulatory care offerings.

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