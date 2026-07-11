Candriam S.C.A. Sells 17,185 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL

Candriam S.C.A. reduced its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 711,747 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 17,185 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned approximately 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $70,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 28,784 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,772,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,417 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,221 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $354,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 403,818 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,256,000 after purchasing an additional 11,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,569 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $31,855,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell highlighted progress in its AI infrastructure business, with reports that its five AI growth engines support plans for about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and 45% in fiscal 2028. Article Title

Marvell highlighted progress in its AI infrastructure business, with reports that its five AI growth engines support plans for about 40% revenue growth in fiscal 2027 and 45% in fiscal 2028. Positive Sentiment: Marvell also got a boost from analyst sentiment, with RBC Capital reaffirming a $360 price target as the AI-chip rebound lifted semiconductors broadly. Article Title

Marvell also got a boost from analyst sentiment, with RBC Capital reaffirming a $360 price target as the AI-chip rebound lifted semiconductors broadly. Positive Sentiment: News that Marvell’s Tower PIC shipments for AI data-center optics reached 5 million units supports the view that demand for its optical and connectivity products remains strong. Article Title

News that Marvell’s Tower PIC shipments for AI data-center optics reached 5 million units supports the view that demand for its optical and connectivity products remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: Shares were helped at times by a broader semiconductor rebound and improved market tone, including strength in the Nasdaq and AI-related stocks. Article Title

Shares were helped at times by a broader semiconductor rebound and improved market tone, including strength in the Nasdaq and AI-related stocks. Negative Sentiment: MRVL also slipped alongside other chip names ahead of SK Hynix’s U.S. trading debut, reflecting rotation and caution in the memory/AI chip space. Article Title

MRVL also slipped alongside other chip names ahead of SK Hynix’s U.S. trading debut, reflecting rotation and caution in the memory/AI chip space. Negative Sentiment: After a big advance over the past year, some investors and commentators are questioning whether Marvell’s valuation already reflects much of the AI optimism, which can weigh on the shares near term. Article Title

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $235.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $206.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.20. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.44 and a 52-week high of $329.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm's fifty day moving average is $236.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.93.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The business's revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 10th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 8.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. HSBC set a $300.00 price target on Marvell Technology and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a "buy" rating and issued a $240.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $244.97.

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.26, for a total value of $1,329,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 739,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,065,512.22. The trade was a 1.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 4,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.24, for a total transaction of $700,960.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 226,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,722,527. The trade was a 1.73% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,373 shares of company stock worth $24,938,664. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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