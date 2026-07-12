Candriam S.C.A. Sells 5,978 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Candriam S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD - Free Report) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,458 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock after selling 5,978 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.11% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $27,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTD. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 157,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock valued at $220,718,000 after purchasing an additional 16,777 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,813.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 124,205 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $173,165,000 after buying an additional 119,942 shares in the last quarter. Pensionfund Sabic acquired a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $1,255,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,150 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,594.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,393 shares of the medical instruments supplier's stock worth $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,896 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MTD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,413.00 to $1,200.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,550.00 to $1,500.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,700.00 to $1,550.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a "peer perform" rating for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $1,408.55.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MTD

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.7%

NYSE:MTD traded up $8.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,296.53. 106,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,615. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,023.05 and a 12-month high of $1,525.17. The company has a market cap of $26.20 billion, a PE ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.24. The business's 50-day moving average price is $1,177.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,286.27.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.70 by $0.21. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.40% and a negative return on equity of 622.80%. The firm had revenue of $947.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $943.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $8.19 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Mettler-Toledo International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 46.300-46.950 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 10.700-10.850 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 46.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company's product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

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