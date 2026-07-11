Candriam S.C.A. Sells 82,168 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. $ADP

Candriam S.C.A. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP - Free Report) by 27.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 219,936 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 82,168 shares during the quarter. Candriam S.C.A. owned about 0.05% of Automatic Data Processing worth $44,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADP. Imprint Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bard Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 2,740.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $306.00 to $244.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $281.00 to $234.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $216.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $311.00 to $274.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $248.64.

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Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP opened at $241.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.16 and a 1 year high of $315.98. The company has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.83. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $224.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.10.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.85 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 68.82% and a net margin of 20.12%.Automatic Data Processing's revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 EPS. Automatic Data Processing has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.010-11.110 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc (ADP) is a global provider of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) and payroll solutions. Founded in 1949 and headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey, ADP began as a payroll processing company and has evolved into a diversified provider of workforce management, HR, benefits administration, tax and compliance services, and analytics for employers of all sizes.

ADP's product portfolio includes payroll processing and tax filing, time and attendance systems, benefits administration, talent management, and HR outsourcing.

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