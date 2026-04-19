Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. Sells 55,346 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. cut its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,967 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 55,346 shares during the period. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $11,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth about $696,885,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,033.3% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,155,120 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $679,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,958 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,042,034 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,171,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,870,386 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,615,749 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,086,806,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,908,978 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,964,459,000 after buying an additional 607,025 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $310.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $298.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $306.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.05. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $226.34 and a 52 week high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $5.50 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

Positive Sentiment: JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More.

JPMorgan reported a strong Q1 (EPS and revenue beat, trading/investment‑banking strength) that underpins near‑term earnings momentum and supports the stock. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More.

Evercore raised its price target to $340 (maintained outperform), and other shops have lifted targets after the quarter — analyst upgrades provide upside support. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More.

Regulatory overhang reduced after the OCC terminated a March 2024 consent order tied to the bank’s trade‑surveillance program — removes a risk premium and is favorable for confidence in controls. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More.

JPMorgan is active in industry plumbing: it projects CLARITY Act passage progress (positive for crypto services over time) and is a lead underwriter on large IPOs (e.g., Kailera), which are business opportunities but not immediate EPS drivers. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More.

Management trimmed full‑year net interest income (NII) guidance and cautioned that the stock isn't cheap, which weakens forward earnings visibility and reduces buyback flexibility — these comments can limit multiple expansion. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More.

Significant insider selling (CFO and COO disclosed multi‑thousand‑share sales; broader reports of multiple insiders selling) — trades were reported under Rule 10b5‑1 plans but can still add short‑term selling pressure or negative optics. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Macro/regulatory risks remain on management’s radar (geopolitics, energy, deficits). These are background risks investors should monitor but don’t negate the quarter’s strength. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on JPM. HSBC decreased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $319.00 to $288.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $323.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. CICC Research began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $361.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $336.16.

Read Our Latest Research Report on JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Insider Activity

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total transaction of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at $27,590,706.56. This represents a 9.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 71,908 shares of company stock worth $22,065,882. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

Featured Stories

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