Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV Invests $567,000 in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Capital Financial Group Inc. Co. ADV bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,455 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock, valued at approximately $567,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $885,478,000 after purchasing an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant's stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,153,000. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company's stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts: Sign Up

Key Amazon.com News

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Positive Sentiment: Amazon Web Services is expanding its AI and cloud ecosystem, including a new collaboration that brings Dun & Bradstreet’s Commercial Graph into Amazon Quick to improve AI-driven sales, marketing, and finance workflows.

Amazon Web Services is expanding its AI and cloud ecosystem, including a new collaboration that brings Dun & Bradstreet’s Commercial Graph into Amazon Quick to improve AI-driven sales, marketing, and finance workflows. Positive Sentiment: Amazon’s long-term growth story is being reinforced by continued AI infrastructure spending, including a multi-billion-dollar data center expansion in Missouri and broader capex plans that signal confidence in AWS demand.

Amazon’s long-term growth story is being reinforced by continued AI infrastructure spending, including a multi-billion-dollar data center expansion in Missouri and broader capex plans that signal confidence in AWS demand. Positive Sentiment: Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its Buy rating on Amazon, and other recent commentary highlights Wall Street’s bullish view with significant upside still implied for AMZN.

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed its rating on Amazon, and other recent commentary highlights Wall Street’s bullish view with significant upside still implied for AMZN. Positive Sentiment: Analysts and investors continue to point to Amazon’s strong fundamentals, including its recent earnings beat, solid revenue growth, and improving profitability, as reasons the stock can keep outperforming over time.

Analysts and investors continue to point to Amazon’s strong fundamentals, including its recent earnings beat, solid revenue growth, and improving profitability, as reasons the stock can keep outperforming over time. Neutral Sentiment: Amazon is also getting attention from the space-investing theme, as some market commentary argues its Project Leo satellite network could become a long-term growth opportunity, though it is still early-stage and not a near-term earnings driver.

Amazon is also getting attention from the space-investing theme, as some market commentary argues its Project Leo satellite network could become a long-term growth opportunity, though it is still early-stage and not a near-term earnings driver. Negative Sentiment: Reports say the FTC has drafted a complaint against Amazon over alleged misleading ad pricing and disclosures, which could lead to a lawsuit, settlement, or billions of dollars in civil penalties.

Reports say the FTC has drafted a complaint against Amazon over alleged misleading ad pricing and disclosures, which could lead to a lawsuit, settlement, or billions of dollars in civil penalties. Negative Sentiment: Some investor commentary also notes that Amazon has faced pressure from higher AI and infrastructure spending, which can weigh on near-term margins even if it supports longer-term growth.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 31,352 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $8,621,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,175,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $598,335,650. This trade represents a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $7,562,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 471,361 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $129,624,275. The trade was a 5.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 195,774 shares of company stock valued at $51,614,434 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company's stock.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.0%

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $246.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.43, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.00 and a 52-week high of $278.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $254.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.91.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The e-commerce giant reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.15. The business had revenue of $181.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.28 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 12.22%.Amazon.com's quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $325.00 target price (up from $275.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Phillip Securities raised Amazon.com from a "moderate buy" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, China Renaissance boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $300.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Fifty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $312.78.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon's online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Amazon.com, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Amazon.com wasn't on the list.

While Amazon.com currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here