Capital Impact Advisors LLC Has $34.05 Million Stock Position in DoorDash, Inc. $DASH

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 165.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,345 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 93,739 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises 2.7% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC's holdings in DoorDash were worth $34,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keel Point LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,393 shares of the company's stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC now owns 979 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in DoorDash by 8.1% in the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 843 shares of the company's stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 3,517 shares of the company's stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its holdings in DoorDash by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 982 shares of the company's stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DASH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on DoorDash from $280.00 to $235.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Moffett Nathanson set a $276.00 target price on DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on DoorDash from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a "market outperform" rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on DoorDash from $206.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $256.11.

View Our Latest Research Report on DASH

DoorDash Trading Down 2.6%

NASDAQ DASH opened at $165.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $72.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.89 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $143.30 and a 52 week high of $285.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $163.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.56.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.15 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 6.29%.DoorDash's quarterly revenue was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 21,433 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $3,214,950.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,279 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,891,850. The trade was a 52.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 2,643 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.34, for a total value of $410,563.62. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 81,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,599,006.04. The trade was a 3.16% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 68,558 shares of company stock worth $10,914,640 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Key DoorDash News

Here are the key news stories impacting DoorDash this week:

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a technology-driven logistics and food-delivery marketplace that connects consumers, merchants and independent delivery contractors. The company's core service enables customers to order from local restaurants and retailers through its app and website while DoorDash handles last-mile fulfillment via its network of drivers, known as “Dashers.” Over time the platform has broadened beyond restaurant deliveries to include groceries, convenience items and retail deliveries, positioning DoorDash as a broader on-demand logistics provider for consumer goods.

In addition to its marketplace, DoorDash offers a suite of products and services for consumers and businesses.

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