Capital Impact Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. $IBKR

Capital Impact Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR - Free Report) by 173.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 493,957 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 313,461 shares during the period. Interactive Brokers Group makes up about 2.5% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Capital Impact Advisors LLC's holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $31,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMA Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.3% in the fourth quarter. IMA Advisory Services Inc. now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBKR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $80.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $98.00 price target on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $85.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on IBKR

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Up 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $95.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $161.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.99, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.32. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.30 and a 12-month high of $96.75. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $82.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.17.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.69 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 9.65%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 1st. This is an increase from Interactive Brokers Group's previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Interactive Brokers Group's payout ratio is 15.09%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Lawrence E. Harris sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $2,000,180.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 173,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,345,970.26. This trade represents a 13.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.80% of the company's stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc NASDAQ: IBKR is a global electronic brokerage holding company that provides trading, clearing and custody services to retail traders, institutional investors, proprietary trading groups and financial advisors. The firm offers direct access to a wide range of asset classes, including equities, options, futures, foreign exchange, bonds and exchange-traded funds across many international markets. Interactive Brokers emphasizes electronic order execution, automated trading and low transaction costs as core differentiators for its clients.

Its product suite centers on advanced trading platforms and infrastructure.

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