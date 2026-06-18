Capital Impact Advisors LLC Takes $43.18 Million Position in Veeva Systems Inc. $VEEV

Capital Impact Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 193,450 shares of the technology company's stock, valued at approximately $43,184,000. Veeva Systems comprises 3.4% of Capital Impact Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Capital Impact Advisors LLC owned about 0.12% of Veeva Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,412,000. Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $281,351,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,412,210 shares of the technology company's stock worth $706,078,000 after buying an additional 574,164 shares during the last quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 198.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC now owns 694,926 shares of the technology company's stock worth $155,128,000 after buying an additional 461,908 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,429,231 shares of the technology company's stock worth $4,596,522,000 after acquiring an additional 457,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.20% of the company's stock.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

NYSE VEEV opened at $154.48 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of $148.05 and a 1-year high of $310.50. The company has a market capitalization of $25.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $164.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.10.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $882.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $857.73 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 28.37%.Veeva Systems's quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. Veeva Systems has set its FY 2027 guidance at 9.050-9.050 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 2.210-2.220 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $235.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. William Blair reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Research cut Veeva Systems from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $262.00 price target (down from $275.00) on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $250.96.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Veeva Systems

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Priscilla Hung sold 750 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.64, for a total transaction of $116,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $506,296.92. This trade represents a 18.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 10.60% of the company's stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems NYSE: VEEV is a cloud software company that develops industry-specific applications and data solutions for the global life sciences sector. Founded in 2007 and headquartered in Pleasanton, California, Veeva focuses on helping pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device and consumer health companies manage regulated content, clinical and regulatory processes, quality systems, and commercial operations in a compliant, cloud-native environment. The company completed its initial public offering in 2013 and has since expanded its product suite and international footprint.

Veeva's product portfolio centers on its Vault platform and related application suites, which provide content and data management, clinical trial and regulatory workflows, quality management, and structured commercial capabilities such as customer relationship management and promotional content management.

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