Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Holdings Decreased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 411,750 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 108,936 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $75,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Enhancement Trust Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,303,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 353,767 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $85,739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,263 shares during the period. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in Capital One Financial by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss Life Asset Management Ltd now owns 115,843 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital One Financial by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,897,238 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $13,789,615,000 after acquiring an additional 360,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 223,977 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $54,283,000 after acquiring an additional 6,225 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COF shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Capital One Financial from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. HSBC raised Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 12th. Evercore reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $260.00 to $253.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Capital One Financial

Insider Transactions at Capital One Financial

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.00, for a total value of $728,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 90,194 shares in the company, valued at $18,760,352. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 1,749 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.58, for a total transaction of $336,822.42. Following the transaction, the insider owned 61,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,858,883.82. This represents a 2.76% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 8,749 shares of company stock valued at $1,708,577 in the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Stock Down 1.6%

COF opened at $208.92 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $196.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $199.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $130.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.02. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 12 month low of $174.24 and a 12 month high of $259.64.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $1.02. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 13.37%.The company had revenue of $15.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.48 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.5%. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is presently 19.80%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

See Also

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