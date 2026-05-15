Capital One Financial Corporation $COF Shares Acquired by AustralianSuper Pty Ltd

AustralianSuper Pty Ltd boosted its position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 741,137 shares of the financial services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 198,013 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises 0.8% of AustralianSuper Pty Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd owned approximately 0.12% of Capital One Financial worth $179,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 334.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,404 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 7,241 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 4.0% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,552,736 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $330,081,000 after buying an additional 59,100 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Capital One Financial by 17.3% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 129,013 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $28,861,000 after buying an additional 19,059 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 58.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 36,685 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $7,798,000 after acquiring an additional 13,539 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 16.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 378,450 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $80,451,000 after acquiring an additional 53,961 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Capital One Financial stock opened at $185.62 on Friday. Capital One Financial Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $174.98 and a fifty-two week high of $259.64. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $188.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $115.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.05.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.08 by ($0.66). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 4.29%.The firm had revenue of $15.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.06 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 19.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $294.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore decreased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $265.00 to $222.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $257.52.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on COF

Capital One Financial News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Capital One Financial this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jason P. Hanson sold 3,729 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $764,445.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 40,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,247,150. The trade was a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lia Dean sold 1,692 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.61, for a total value of $314,052.12. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 65,454 shares in the company, valued at $12,148,916.94. The trade was a 2.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 49,904 shares of company stock valued at $9,528,159 over the last quarter. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation NYSE: COF is a diversified bank holding company headquartered in McLean, Virginia. The company's core businesses include credit card lending, consumer and commercial banking, and auto finance. Capital One issues a wide range of credit card products for consumers and small businesses, and it operates deposit and digital banking services aimed at retail customers and small to midsize enterprises.

Products and services include credit and charge cards, checking and savings accounts (including the online-focused Capital One 360 platform), auto loans, and commercial lending solutions.

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