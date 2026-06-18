Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Acquires 633,008 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC increased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP - Free Report) by 92.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,315,008 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 633,008 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned 0.10% of PepsiCo worth $188,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MH & Associates Securities Management Corp ADV acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Imprint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $178.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered PepsiCo from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $167.35.

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Key Headlines Impacting PepsiCo

Here are the key news stories impacting PepsiCo this week:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $141.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.60 and a 52-week high of $171.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.35.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 15th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.89 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 9.15%.PepsiCo's quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo's previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. PepsiCo's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.94%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc NASDAQ: PEP is a multinational food and beverage company headquartered in Purchase, New York. The company develops, manufactures, markets and sells a broad portfolio of branded food and beverage products, including carbonated and noncarbonated soft drinks, bottled water, sports drinks, juices, ready-to-drink teas and coffees, salty snacks, cereals, and other convenient foods. Its leading consumer brands include Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Tropicana, Quaker, Lay's, Doritos and Cheetos, among others.

Formed through the 1965 merger of Pepsi-Cola and Frito-Lay, PepsiCo has grown into a global business with integrated manufacturing, distribution and marketing operations.

Further Reading

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