Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. $ADI

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 292,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 140,000 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned about 0.06% of Analog Devices worth $79,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 45.1% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 222,559 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $60,358,000 after purchasing an additional 69,202 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 247.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 350,692 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $95,802,000 after purchasing an additional 249,702 shares during the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 661.6% during the 4th quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,693 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $13,477,000 after purchasing an additional 43,168 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $2,500,000. Finally, Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company's stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $430.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Analog Devices from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $365.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Argus set a $460.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $432.71.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Karen Golz sold 1,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.95, for a total value of $411,950.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,227.05. The trade was a 7.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 30,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.13, for a total transaction of $12,453,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 137,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,096,149.94. This trade represents a 17.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 101,442 shares of company stock worth $40,422,954 in the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analog Devices News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Analog Devices this week:

Analog Devices Stock Down 0.4%

NASDAQ ADI opened at $414.45 on Thursday. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $218.37 and a 52 week high of $439.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $397.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $338.81. The firm has a market cap of $201.87 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.20. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 26.01%.The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analog Devices has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 2nd. Analog Devices's payout ratio is currently 65.38%.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc NASDAQ: ADI is a multinational semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of analog, mixed-signal and digital signal processing integrated circuits. Founded in 1965 by Ray Stata and Matthew Lorber, the company has grown into a leading supplier of components that convert, condition and process real-world signals for electronic systems. Analog Devices is headquartered in Massachusetts and serves customers around the world across multiple end markets.

The company's product lineup includes data converters (ADCs and DACs), amplifiers, power management ICs, radio-frequency (RF) and microwave components, sensors and MEMS devices, signal chain and isolation products, timing and clocking solutions, and embedded processors and software for system-level design.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Analog Devices, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Analog Devices wasn't on the list.

While Analog Devices currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here