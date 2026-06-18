Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Decreases Stock Position in International Business Machines Corporation $IBM

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC cut its position in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM - Free Report) by 51.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,500 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 120,000 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in International Business Machines were worth $33,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,216,131 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $28,796,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439,824 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,996,293 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $16,290,452,000 after acquiring an additional 518,321 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,605,083 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,679,105,000 after acquiring an additional 336,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,021,912 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $6,523,720,000 after acquiring an additional 4,976,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $2,446,429,000. 58.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on IBM shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. HSBC upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "reduce" rating to a "hold" rating and increased their price objective for the company from $218.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $285.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $304.17.

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Key Headlines Impacting International Business Machines

Here are the key news stories impacting International Business Machines this week:

International Business Machines Stock Down 3.2%

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $262.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. International Business Machines Corporation has a 1-year low of $212.34 and a 1-year high of $332.46. The company's fifty day moving average is $251.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $15.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.60 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 37.23%. The firm's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Corporation will post 12.38 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.69 per share. This represents a $6.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from International Business Machines's previous quarterly dividend of $1.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. International Business Machines's dividend payout ratio is currently 59.77%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM) is a global technology and consulting company headquartered in Armonk, New York. Founded in 1911 as the Computing-Tabulating-Recording Company (CTR) and renamed IBM in 1924, the company has evolved from early electromechanical machines to a diversified technology provider serving enterprises and governments worldwide. IBM is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IBM.

IBM's principal businesses encompass cloud computing and software, infrastructure and systems, consulting and technology services, and research and development.

See Also

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