Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET - Free Report) by 10.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,954 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 43,954 shares during the period. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC's holdings in Arista Networks were worth $59,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 16,085 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,133,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 6,311 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 0.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 8,364 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the technology company's stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD boosted its position in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Clark Financial Services Group Inc. BD now owns 3,776 shares of the technology company's stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.47% of the company's stock.

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Arista Networks Price Performance

Shares of ANET opened at $164.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $207.15 billion, a PE ratio of 56.34, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.61. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $156.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.97. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $179.80.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 38.32%.The business's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Arista Networks has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.880-0.880 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Arista Networks

In related news, CFO Chantelle Yvette Breithaupt sold 2,448 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total transaction of $384,336.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,112,056. The trade was a 3.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.09, for a total value of $1,352,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 200,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,874,306.97. The trade was a 3.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,603,747 shares of company stock worth $423,901,619 in the last 90 days. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Arista Networks to a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Susquehanna raised Arista Networks to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $180.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ANET

Arista Networks News Roundup

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About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc is a technology company that designs and sells cloud networking solutions for large-scale data centers and enterprise environments. The company is best known for its high-performance switching and routing platforms, which are used to build scalable, low-latency networks for cloud service providers, internet companies, financial services, telecommunications, and enterprise IT. Arista's offerings emphasize programmability, automation and telemetry to support modern, software-driven network architectures.

Central to Arista's product portfolio is its Extensible Operating System (EOS), a modular network operating system that provides consistent programmability, stateful control and advanced visibility across the company's hardware platforms.

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