Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC Raises Stock Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 187.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,000 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 103,000 shares during the quarter. Capitolis Liquid Global Markets LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Intuit worth $104,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intuit by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Cannell & Spears LLC increased its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its position in Intuit by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 779 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 377 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its position in Intuit by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 3,963 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $2,629,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total transaction of $80,144.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,042 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,398,252.40. This represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Vasant M. Prabhu acquired 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $309.71 per share, for a total transaction of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $541,992.50. The trade was a 40.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 955 shares of company stock worth $273,855 over the last three months. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTU shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $463.00 to $315.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $580.00 to $480.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Intuit from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intuit from $649.00 to $591.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $511.35.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Down 4.2%

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $269.08 on Thursday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $354.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $465.17. The company has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.01 and a 1-year high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $0.23. Intuit had a net margin of 21.91% and a return on equity of 25.18%. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $11.65 EPS. Intuit's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 29.07%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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