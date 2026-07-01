Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Sells 86,090 Shares of Terex Corporation $TEX

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd cut its position in shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX - Free Report) by 66.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,910 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 86,090 shares during the period. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Terex were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in Terex in the 3rd quarter valued at $121,724,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 801.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,603,965 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $82,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,425,996 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,802,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Terex by 77.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,042 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $89,094,000 after purchasing an additional 727,277 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Terex in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,828,000. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TEX shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Terex from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Terex in a research report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Terex from $76.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Barclays started coverage on Terex in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Terex from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price target for the company from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $75.82.

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Terex Stock Down 1.6%

TEX stock opened at $72.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.31. Terex Corporation has a 52 week low of $41.70 and a 52 week high of $74.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Terex (NYSE:TEX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. Terex has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.500-5.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Terex Corporation will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Terex's dividend payout ratio is 32.54%.

More Terex News

Here are the key news stories impacting Terex this week:

Positive Sentiment: At Terex’s annual meeting, stockholders elected 12 directors and backed the company’s leadership, compensation, and incentive plan, which signals continued governance support and management alignment. Terex Shareholders Back Leadership, Pay and Incentive Plan

At Terex’s annual meeting, stockholders elected 12 directors and backed the company’s leadership, compensation, and incentive plan, which signals continued governance support and management alignment. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research reiterated a Hold view and nudged its earnings estimates slightly lower for Terex, including FY2026 EPS to $4.81 from $4.83, FY2027 EPS to $5.80 from $5.82, FY2028 EPS to $6.27 from $6.29, and small reductions for near-term quarters. 3 Construction & Mining Equipment Stocks Braving Industry Headwinds

Zacks Research reiterated a view and nudged its earnings estimates slightly lower for Terex, including FY2026 EPS to $4.81 from $4.83, FY2027 EPS to $5.80 from $5.82, FY2028 EPS to $6.27 from $6.29, and small reductions for near-term quarters. Negative Sentiment: Broader commentary on construction and mining equipment stocks highlighted industry headwinds, and a separate note described Zacks Research as taking a pessimistic view of Terex Q2 earnings, adding to investor caution. Zacks Research Has Pessimistic View of Terex Q2 Earnings

Insider Buying and Selling at Terex

In related news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,874 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.53, for a total transaction of $361,427.22. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,996,880.18. The trade was a 10.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

About Terex

Terex Corporation is a global manufacturer of lifting and material-handling plant and equipment, serving a range of industries that includes construction, infrastructure, energy, manufacturing and shipping logistics. Its product portfolio encompasses aerial work platforms, rough terrain and tower cranes, port and cargo handling equipment, material processing machinery and utility products. These offerings are marketed under well-known brands such as Genie®, Terex® AWP, Terex® Cranes, Demag®, and Powerscreen®, and are designed to meet diverse application requirements from building sites to industrial facilities and ports.

Headquartered in Westport, Connecticut, Terex traces its roots back to 1933 and has grown through strategic acquisitions and organic expansion.

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