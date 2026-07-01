Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd Trims Stake in Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd cut its stake in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) by 88.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,689 shares of the company's stock after selling 44,311 shares during the quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Astera Labs were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Astera Labs by 422.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in Astera Labs during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Hilltop National Bank grew its position in Astera Labs by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 200 shares of the company's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Astera Labs in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.47% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, Director Bethany Mayer sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.04, for a total transaction of $270,997.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 5,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,192,472. This represents a 11.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Stefan A. Dyckerhoff sold 3,505 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.35, for a total value of $1,277,046.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 60,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,909,822.90. This trade represents a 5.51% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 1,968,942 shares of company stock worth $439,344,964 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company's stock.

Astera Labs Stock Up 5.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ALAB opened at $483.02 on Wednesday. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $301.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.51. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.85 and a 52-week high of $499.48. The firm has a market cap of $82.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 326.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 3.95.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $308.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $292.19 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 26.72% and a return on equity of 18.49%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.680-0.700 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Astera Labs from $260.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Citigroup cut Astera Labs from a "buy" rating to a "market perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $265.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ALAB

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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