Caprock Group LLC Acquires 9,158 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 23.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,305 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after buying an additional 9,158 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in TJX Companies were worth $7,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Point Inc. increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Trust Point Inc. now owns 5,227 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $803,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 12,277 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,886,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,006 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting TJX Companies

Here are the key news stories impacting TJX Companies this week:

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of TJX opened at $158.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.14. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.84 and a 52-week high of $165.82. The company has a market cap of $175.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.73.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.70% and a net margin of 9.10%.The firm had revenue of $17.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 4.930-5.020 EPS and its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from TJX Companies's previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 30,000 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total value of $4,828,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 479,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,145,910.20. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus raised TJX Companies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised TJX Companies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TJX Companies from $172.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty-one have issued a Buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $167.55.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

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