Caprock Group LLC Acquires 9,801 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,825 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,801 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Qualcomm by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Qualcomm during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its position in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in shares of Qualcomm in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on QCOM. BNP Paribas Exane lowered shares of Qualcomm from an "outperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and cut their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Wednesday. They issued an "underweight" rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Qualcomm from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Qualcomm to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Qualcomm in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $158.25.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.00, for a total value of $438,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,393 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,245,841. This trade represents a 16.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $325,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,684 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,352.56. This represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 9,118 shares of company stock worth $1,233,705 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

More Qualcomm News

Here are the key news stories impacting Qualcomm this week:

Qualcomm Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of QCOM opened at $136.07 on Thursday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $134.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.73. The company has a market capitalization of $145.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.83. Qualcomm Incorporated has a 1-year low of $121.99 and a 1-year high of $205.95.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The wireless technology company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. Qualcomm had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 44.09%. Qualcomm's quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.450-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. This is an increase from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Qualcomm's payout ratio is 73.55%.

Qualcomm declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the wireless technology company to purchase up to 14.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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