Caprock Group LLC Buys 12,895 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Caprock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after buying an additional 12,895 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC's holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $9,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 319.0% during the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 21,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 16,288 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 78,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $8,713,000 after purchasing an additional 26,882 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 249.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 10,045 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,415,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $157,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,274,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GILD. Wall Street Zen upgraded Gilead Sciences from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $157.35.

View Our Latest Research Report on Gilead Sciences

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares of the company's stock, valued at $25,910,110.97. The trade was a 1.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 115,640 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $17,346,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 613,912 shares in the company, valued at $92,086,800. This trade represents a 15.85% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 294,280 shares of company stock valued at $42,302,950 in the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Gilead Sciences this week:

Positive Sentiment: Gilead enters earnings season with recent upside: the company beat estimates in its last quarter and carries FY2026 guidance (management’s prior range gives investors a clear target to compare against at the May 7 release). This provides a constructive baseline if management reaffirms or tightens guidance.

Gilead enters earnings season with recent upside: the company beat estimates in its last quarter and carries FY2026 guidance (management’s prior range gives investors a clear target to compare against at the May 7 release). This provides a constructive baseline if management reaffirms or tightens guidance. Neutral Sentiment: Gilead announced it will release Q1 2026 results and host a webcast on Thursday, May 7 after the close — a near-term catalyst that will likely drive volatility as investors seek updates on product launches and M&A strategy. Gilead earnings release

Gilead announced it will release Q1 2026 results and host a webcast on Thursday, May 7 after the close — a near-term catalyst that will likely drive volatility as investors seek updates on product launches and M&A strategy. Neutral Sentiment: Market previews note the upcoming report will test the commercial traction of Yeztugo and management’s M&A strategy — these execution items (product launch metrics, pipeline updates, capital deployment plans) will shape near‑term investor sentiment. Investing.com preview

Market previews note the upcoming report will test the commercial traction of Yeztugo and management’s M&A strategy — these execution items (product launch metrics, pipeline updates, capital deployment plans) will shape near‑term investor sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research trimmed Q1–Q4 and FY2026 EPS estimates slightly (FY down to ~$8.29 from ~$8.34), signaling modest analyst downgrades ahead of results — downward revisions can pressure the stock if the company fails to beat the lower bar.

Zacks Research trimmed Q1–Q4 and FY2026 EPS estimates slightly (FY down to ~$8.29 from ~$8.34), signaling modest analyst downgrades ahead of results — downward revisions can pressure the stock if the company fails to beat the lower bar. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory/commercial competition: MSD (Merck) won FDA approval for a once‑daily HIV combo (Idvynso). Analysts expect it could become a strong seller, adding competitive pressure to incumbent HIV franchises and potentially capping pricing/market-share upside. MSD Idvynso approval

Regulatory/commercial competition: MSD (Merck) won FDA approval for a once‑daily HIV combo (Idvynso). Analysts expect it could become a strong seller, adding competitive pressure to incumbent HIV franchises and potentially capping pricing/market-share upside. Negative Sentiment: Recent analyst comparisons favor Bristol Myers (BMY) over Gilead on valuation and growth outlook, which can shift investor flows away from GILD in the near term. Bristol Myers vs Gilead

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $132.90 on Thursday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $143.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.89. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.37 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The firm has a market cap of $164.96 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 49.46% and a net margin of 28.90%.The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Gilead Sciences's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences's previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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